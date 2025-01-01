Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

44,806 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL | Low Kms | No Accidents

12491614

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL | Low Kms | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,806KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM4HC649693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)

Additional Features

2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

2017 Nissan Pathfinder