4WD | Leather | Nav | 360 Camera | Sunroof Discover the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium AWD. With its stylish Magnetic Black Metallic exterior, this SUV is ready to tackle any adventure while keeping you and your family safe and comfortable. - 3.5L engine with All-Wheel Drive for optimal performance - Spacious 7-passenger seating for family trips or carpooling - Advanced safety features including curtain airbags for all rows - Cruise control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving - Deep tinted glass for privacy and sun protection - Perimeter alarm and immobilizer for enhanced security - Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential for improved traction Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether youre ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive to feel the power and comfort of this Pathfinder for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodnissan.ca or contact us directly to take the next step towards your new SUV adventure. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

147,019 KM

$19,493

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Locally Owned | Low KM's

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Locally Owned | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$19,493

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,019KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM2HC607670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,019 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | Leather | Nav | 360 Camera | Sunroof
Discover the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium AWD. With its stylish Magnetic Black Metallic exterior, this SUV is ready to tackle any adventure while keeping you and your family safe and comfortable.

- 3.5L engine with All-Wheel Drive for optimal performance
- Spacious 7-passenger seating for family trips or carpooling
- Advanced safety features including curtain airbags for all rows
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving
- Deep tinted glass for privacy and sun protection
- Perimeter alarm and immobilizer for enhanced security
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential for improved traction

Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive to feel the power and comfort of this Pathfinder for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodnissan.ca or contact us directly to take the next step towards your new SUV adventure.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
voice recognition for audio
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: NissanConnect 8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Bluetooth and vehicle information (includes music search by voice)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (3 months free trial)
streaming audio via Bluetooth and hands-free text messaging assistant
USB connection ports (2) for iPod interface and other compatible devices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Nissan Pathfinder