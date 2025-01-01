$19,493+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Locally Owned | Low KM's
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Locally Owned | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$19,493
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 147,019 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD | Leather | Nav | 360 Camera | Sunroof
Discover the perfect blend of power and comfort with this 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium AWD. With its stylish Magnetic Black Metallic exterior, this SUV is ready to tackle any adventure while keeping you and your family safe and comfortable.
- 3.5L engine with All-Wheel Drive for optimal performance
- Spacious 7-passenger seating for family trips or carpooling
- Advanced safety features including curtain airbags for all rows
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving
- Deep tinted glass for privacy and sun protection
- Perimeter alarm and immobilizer for enhanced security
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential for improved traction
Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive to feel the power and comfort of this Pathfinder for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodnissan.ca or contact us directly to take the next step towards your new SUV adventure.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-261-3490