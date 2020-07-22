2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Intelligent Cruise Control
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers
HomeLink universal transceiver
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats
Advanced drive-assist display
Remote Engine Start System
Driver's seat and outside mirrors position memory
Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System
Steering-wheel position memory
Climate-controlled front seats (heated and cooled)
8-way power adjustable seat
Driver's seat power lumbar
4-way power adjustable front-passengers seat
EZ Flex Seating System with 2nd-row 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat featuring LATCH AND GLIDE and 3-rd row 50/50 split fold-flat reclining bench seat
Leather appointed seats and door trim
Stainless Steel front kick plates
NiccanConnect with Navigation and Services
8.0" color display with multi-touch control
Motion Activated Liftgate with position memory
Welcome lighting and auto-dimming rearview mirror
12-volt DC and 120-volt AC power outlets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.