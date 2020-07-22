Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

71,248 KM

$29,498

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Platinum

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Sale Price

$29,498

+ taxes & licensing

71,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5663691
  • Stock #: F3JV4N
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM0HC626461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
Intelligent Cruise Control
Push Button Ignition
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers
HomeLink universal transceiver
Rear sonar system
Wood-tone interior trim
Nissan Intelligent Key
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
SiriusXM Travel Link
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
AroundView Monitor
Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats
Advanced drive-assist display
Remote Engine Start System
Driver's seat and outside mirrors position memory
Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System
Steering-wheel position memory
Climate-controlled front seats (heated and cooled)
8-way power adjustable seat
Driver's seat power lumbar
4-way power adjustable front-passengers seat
EZ Flex Seating System with 2nd-row 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat featuring LATCH AND GLIDE and 3-rd row 50/50 split fold-flat reclining bench seat
Leather appointed seats and door trim
Stainless Steel front kick plates
NiccanConnect with Navigation and Services
8.0" color display with multi-touch control
Motion Activated Liftgate with position memory
Welcome lighting and auto-dimming rearview mirror
12-volt DC and 120-volt AC power outlets

