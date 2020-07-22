2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Intelligent Cruise Control

Additional Features Push Button Ignition Bluetooth hands-free phone system Speed-sensitive windshield wipers HomeLink universal transceiver Rear sonar system Wood-tone interior trim Nissan Intelligent Key SIRIUSXM Traffic Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column SiriusXM Travel Link Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob AroundView Monitor Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats Advanced drive-assist display Remote Engine Start System Driver's seat and outside mirrors position memory Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System Steering-wheel position memory Climate-controlled front seats (heated and cooled) 8-way power adjustable seat Driver's seat power lumbar 4-way power adjustable front-passengers seat EZ Flex Seating System with 2nd-row 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat featuring LATCH AND GLIDE and 3-rd row 50/50 split fold-flat reclining bench seat Leather appointed seats and door trim Stainless Steel front kick plates NiccanConnect with Navigation and Services 8.0" color display with multi-touch control Motion Activated Liftgate with position memory Welcome lighting and auto-dimming rearview mirror 12-volt DC and 120-volt AC power outlets

