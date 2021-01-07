Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

110,123 KM

Details Description Features

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

SL New Tires New Brakes!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

110,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6542469
  • Stock #: F3T1RT
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM4HC662511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,123 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a local trade AND we just added new tires plus front and rear brakes! Third row seating! Looks and drives awesome and the only one we have!
Car Fax shows an open recall, but do not worry: it is complete! Let us review some of the features: heated steering wheel-heated front and middle seats-navigation-Bluetooth-power tailgate-18 inch alloy wheels-block heater-power sunroof and so much more!

Very nice SUV.

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

