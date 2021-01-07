2017 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
This is a local trade AND we just added new tires plus front and rear brakes! Third row seating! Looks and drives awesome and the only one we have!
Car Fax shows an open recall, but do not worry: it is complete! Let us review some of the features: heated steering wheel-heated front and middle seats-navigation-Bluetooth-power tailgate-18 inch alloy wheels-block heater-power sunroof and so much more!
Very nice SUV.
