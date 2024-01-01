Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

90,423 KM

90,423 KM

$19,591

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$19,591

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,423KM
VIN JN1BJ1CRXHW124200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monarch Orange Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-XXXX

204-255-3987

$19,591

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Nissan Qashqai