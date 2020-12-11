Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Qashqai

70,335 KM

Details Description Features

$21,948

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,948

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD | Remote Start | 360 Camera's | Navigation | Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD | Remote Start | 360 Camera's | Navigation | Leather

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6334226
  2. 6334226
  3. 6334226
  4. 6334226
  5. 6334226
  6. 6334226
  7. 6334226
  8. 6334226
  9. 6334226
  10. 6334226
  11. 6334226
  12. 6334226
  13. 6334226
  14. 6334226
  15. 6334226
  16. 6334226
  17. 6334226
  18. 6334226
  19. 6334226
  20. 6334226
  21. 6334226
  22. 6334226
  23. 6334226
  24. 6334226
  25. 6334226
  26. 6334226
  27. 6334226
  28. 6334226
  29. 6334226
Contact Seller
Sale

$21,948

+ taxes & licensing

70,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6334226
  • Stock #: F3PNB4
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR0HW134248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PNB4
  • Mileage 70,335 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 59,123 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Versa No...
 45,292 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai ...
 75 KM
$27,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory