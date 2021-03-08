Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Qashqai

31,854 KM

Details Description Features

$21,892

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,892

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL Accident Free, 360 Camera's, Navigation, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL Accident Free, 360 Camera's, Navigation, Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6679766
  2. 6679766
  3. 6679766
  4. 6679766
  5. 6679766
  6. 6679766
  7. 6679766
  8. 6679766
  9. 6679766
  10. 6679766
  11. 6679766
  12. 6679766
  13. 6679766
  14. 6679766
  15. 6679766
  16. 6679766
  17. 6679766
  18. 6679766
  19. 6679766
  20. 6679766
  21. 6679766
  22. 6679766
  23. 6679766
  24. 6679766
  25. 6679766
  26. 6679766
  27. 6679766
  28. 6679766
  29. 6679766
  30. 6679766
  31. 6679766
Contact Seller
Sale

$21,892

+ taxes & licensing

31,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6679766
  • Stock #: F3V47N
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR0HW125307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,854 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 1 Complimentary Oil Change
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train Warranty Extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Grad Rebates Available
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr Theft Insurance
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2019 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 16,854 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Micra SR...
 33,117 KM
$10,991 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 32,233 KM
$26,792 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory