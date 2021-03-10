2017 Nissan Qashqai

Sale $20,492 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 5 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6709796

6709796 Stock #: F3UHVY

F3UHVY VIN: JN1BJ1CR4HW116965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3UHVY

Mileage 25,592 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.