2017 Nissan Qashqai

25,592 KM

Details Description Features

$20,492

+ tax & licensing
$20,492

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

S Accident Free, AWD, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

2017 Nissan Qashqai

S Accident Free, AWD, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$20,492

+ taxes & licensing

25,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6709796
  Stock #: F3UHVY
  VIN: JN1BJ1CR4HW116965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UHVY
  • Mileage 25,592 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

