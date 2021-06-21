Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated steering/ seats

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

86,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7345694
  • Stock #: F43V4P
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR2HW109769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

