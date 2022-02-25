Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

73,648 KM

Details

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

We Sell Autos

204-416-2277

2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-2277

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

73,648KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8365452
  Stock #: 20DG80204A
  VIN: JN1BJ1CR3HW108436

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # 20DG80204A
  • Mileage 73,648 KM

