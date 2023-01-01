Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Qashqai

66,905 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back up camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back up camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 9468381
  2. 9468381
Contact Seller
Sale

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

66,905KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9468381
  • Stock #: F4W76H
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR1HW122142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4W76H
  • Mileage 66,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs)
Transmission: Xtronic CVT Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2021 Nissan Rogue Pl...
 38,203 KM
$41,991 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX Tech ...
 108,834 KM
$20,992 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue S ...
 75,171 KM
$24,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory