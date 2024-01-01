Menu
Hey friend! Get ready for Ride Times Summer Start Sales Event! This June, were bringing you direct benefits and thrilling opportunities on the road ahead. Leveraging our reputation for exceptional service, were embracing the spirit of summer renewal. Our Summer Start Sales Event is all about getting you into the perfect vehicle for the season. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our carefully selected inventory of 80-120 high-quality vehicles. With the majority priced under $30,000, finding your dream car is guaranteed to feel like a victory lap. June-Exclusive Offers: Weve fine-tuned our prices to offer you the best deals, making your dream of owning that ideal car a reality. Financing Made Simple: Take advantage of our flexible financing options, including an attractive No Payments For 90 Days offer (on approved credit). With some of the most competitive rates around, getting into your new car is easier than ever. Dependability You Can Trust: Each vehicle in our lineup has passed a comprehensive safety inspection and comes with a detailed CarFax report, ensuring your new start is built on a solid foundation. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, were committed to maintaining your car, saving you money over time. Connect Your Way: Ready to move forward? You can text us at 204-400-1965, check out our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person for a firsthand experience, or chat with us at https://m.me/ridetime. Were here to help you find your next car effortlessly. A Time for New Beginnings: The Summer Start Sales Event isnt just a promotionits your gateway to summer. Lets make this June one for the books with deals that put you behind the wheel. Join us for the Summer Start Sales Event and shift into higher gear this season! All The Best, The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080)

2017 Nissan Rogue

105,084 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,084KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2HC776133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24241
  • Mileage 105,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2017 Nissan Rogue