$16,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
S
2017 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Stock # 9201
- Mileage 114,340 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS- DRIVER&PASSENGER, FWD, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, , 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, POWER LOCKS, REAR DEFOGGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS YES, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.
Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Excell
Email Auto Excell
Auto Excell
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070