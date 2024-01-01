Menu
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Shocktober Sales Event! This October, were bringing you scarily good deals on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the only thing scarier than Halloween is high car pricesso weve slashed them for our Shocktober Sales Event to deliver monstrous savings! Discover Your Spooktacular Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to suit all tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the ride thats perfect for youno tricks, just treats. Frighteningly Good October Offers: Weve dropped our prices to give you unbeatable savings. These deals are designed to make your wallet scream with joymore car for less cash! No Fear Financing: Take advantage of our $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2024 OAC. Were here to make your car-buying journey a breeze, with no tricks up our sleeve. Monstrous Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, you can keep your ride running smooth, long after the spooky season ends.

2017 Nissan Rogue

215,113 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

S

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,113KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV0HC796123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24184A
  • Mileage 215,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Floor Mats
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Mud Flaps
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
USB port
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Pass through rear seat
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Rear Spoiler -OEM
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Hands Free Communication
Owner Manual
Battery -Aftermarket
Auxiliary Device
Wheel Opening Moldings
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
Rear-All Season Tires
Front-All Season Tires
Plain Steel Wheels
Rear Ventilation
Led Headlights

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2017 Nissan Rogue