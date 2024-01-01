$14,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
S
2017 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gun Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10964.0
- Mileage 122,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to hit the road in style with this reliable and feature-packed 2017 Nissan Rogue S from Westside Sales. This sleek Gray SUV boasts a comfortable Gun Gray Metallic exterior and packs a punch with its 4-cylinder engine. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Rogue's front-wheel drive system and variable CVT transmission provide a smooth and efficient ride. This well-maintained vehicle has only 122,822 km on the odometer, ensuring you'll have plenty of miles of enjoyment ahead. Safety Certified, New All Weather Tires, Just Serviced. The Rogue S is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power doors, mirrors, windows, steering, and even the trunk!), and stay connected with Bluetooth and steering wheel controls. Stay comfortable and safe with heated seats and mirrors, and rest assured with the added protection of a security system, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera.
Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street, 204 488-3793
Here are 5 of the Rogue S's most enticing features:
- Heated Seats & Mirrors: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days.
- Power Options: Convenience at your fingertips - enjoy effortless operation of the doors, mirrors, windows, steering, and even the trunk.
- Bluetooth & Steering Wheel Controls: Stay connected and safe on the road, keeping your hands on the wheel.
- Rearview Camera: Enhance your safety and confidence when backing up.
- Security System: Peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
