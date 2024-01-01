Menu
Get ready to hit the road in style with this reliable and feature-packed 2017 Nissan Rogue S from Westside Sales. This sleek Gray SUV boasts a comfortable Gun Gray Metallic exterior and packs a punch with its 4-cylinder engine. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Rogues front-wheel drive system and variable CVT transmission provide a smooth and efficient ride. This well-maintained vehicle has only 122,822 km on the odometer, ensuring youll have plenty of miles of enjoyment ahead. Safety Certified, New All Weather Tires, Just Serviced. The Rogue S is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power doors, mirrors, windows, steering, and even the trunk!), and stay connected with Bluetooth and steering wheel controls. mso-style-noshow:yes;<br /> mso-style-priority:99;<br /> mso-style-parent:;<br /> mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;<br /> mso-para-margin-top:0in;<br /> mso-para-margin-right:0in;<br /> mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;<br /> mso-para-margin-left:0in;<br /> line-height:107%;<br /> mso-pagination:widow-orphan;<br /> font-size:11.0pt;<br /> font-family:Calibri,sans-serif;<br /> mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;<br /> mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;<br /> mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;<br /> mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;<br /> mso-bidi-font-family:Times New Roman;<br /> mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;<br /> mso-font-kerning:1.0pt;<br /> mso-ligatures:standardcontextual;}<br /> </style><br /> <![endif]--></p><p>Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>DP#9491</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Rogue Ss most enticing features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated Seats & Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days.

Power Options: Convenience at your fingertips - enjoy effortless operation of the doors, mirrors, windows, steering, and even the trunk.

Bluetooth & Steering Wheel Controls: Stay connected and safe on the road, keeping your hands on the wheel.

Rearview Camera: Enhance your safety and confidence when backing up.

Security System: Peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

VIN 5N1AT2MT6HC785951

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gun Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10964.0
  • Mileage 122,822 KM

Get ready to hit the road in style with this reliable and feature-packed 2017 Nissan Rogue S from Westside Sales. This sleek Gray SUV boasts a comfortable Gun Gray Metallic exterior and packs a punch with its 4-cylinder engine. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure, the Rogue's front-wheel drive system and variable CVT transmission provide a smooth and efficient ride. This well-maintained vehicle has only 122,822 km on the odometer, ensuring you'll have plenty of miles of enjoyment ahead. Safety Certified, New All Weather Tires, Just Serviced. The Rogue S is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power doors, mirrors, windows, steering, and even the trunk!), and stay connected with Bluetooth and steering wheel controls. Stay comfortable and safe with heated seats and mirrors, and rest assured with the added protection of a security system, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera.

Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street, 204 488-3793

Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Here are 5 of the Rogue S's most enticing features:

  1. Heated Seats & Mirrors: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days.
  2. Power Options: Convenience at your fingertips - enjoy effortless operation of the doors, mirrors, windows, steering, and even the trunk.
  3. Bluetooth & Steering Wheel Controls: Stay connected and safe on the road, keeping your hands on the wheel.
  4. Rearview Camera: Enhance your safety and confidence when backing up.
  5. Security System: Peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

