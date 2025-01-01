Menu
2017 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD Super low km Only 111,000 km FINANCING AVAILABLE !! super clean and well maintained Loaded up nice All power options Heated seats Blind spot warning Back up camera Bluetooth steering control Just a really nice suv Brand new safety certificate!!! Priced for a quick sale at $15988 Price reduced $14988. Firm and final !!(no offers please) FINANCING AVAILABLE !!! extended warranty available

2017 Nissan Rogue

110,999 KM

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

S-AWD

12962363

2017 Nissan Rogue

S-AWD

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,999KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV7HC759442

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # G31243
  • Mileage 110,999 KM

2017 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD



Super low km



Only 111,000 km



FINANCING AVAILABLE !!



super clean and well maintained



Loaded up nice



All power options

Heated seats

Blind spot warning

Back up camera

Bluetooth steering control



Just a really nice suv



Brand new safety certificate!!!



Priced for a quick sale at $15988



Price reduced $14988. Firm and final !!(no offers please)



FINANCING AVAILABLE !!!





extended warranty available

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Wheels: steel
Rear seat: sliding
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Wheel covers: full
Infotainment: NissanConnect
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 110 amps
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru / rear folding
Headlights: auto delay off / halogen
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / dual level cargo area / front seatback / in floor / sunglasses holder
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carland

204-227-4600

2017 Nissan Rogue