$14,993+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
S Locally Owned | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$14,993
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6EHM3
- Mileage 152,542 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seat | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of versatility and reliability with this 2017 Nissan Rogue S AWD! With just one previous owner and well-maintained, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in various conditions
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- Advanced Drive-Assist Display for enhanced driver information
- Bluetooth hands-free phone system and text messaging assistant
- Heated seats for those chilly mornings
- RearView Monitor for easier parking and reversing
- SiriusXM satellite radio for endless entertainment options
Experience the quality and comfort of this Nissan Rogue for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed SUV!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
204-261-3490