2017 Nissan Rogue S AWD - Locally Owned | One Owner

$14,993 + taxes & licensing
152,542 KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0HC764482

Vehicle Details:
• Exterior Colour: Magnetic Black Metallic
• Interior Colour: Black
• Body Style: SUV / Crossover
• Fuel Type: Gasoline
• Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
• Transmission: Automatic
• Stock #: F6EHM3

AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seat | Back-up camera

Discover the perfect blend of versatility and reliability with this 2017 Nissan Rogue S AWD! With just one previous owner and well-maintained, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.

- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in various conditions
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- Advanced Drive-Assist Display for enhanced driver information
- Bluetooth hands-free phone system and text messaging assistant
- Heated seats for those chilly mornings
- RearView Monitor for easier parking and reversing
- SiriusXM satellite radio for endless entertainment options

Experience the quality and comfort of this Nissan Rogue for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed SUV!

We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086

2017 Nissan Rogue

152,542 KM

$14,993

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

S Locally Owned | One Owner

13093223

2017 Nissan Rogue

S Locally Owned | One Owner

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$14,993

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,542KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0HC764482

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6EHM3
  • Mileage 152,542 KM

AWD | Bluetooth | Heated seat | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of versatility and reliability with this 2017 Nissan Rogue S AWD! With just one previous owner and well-maintained, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.

- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in various conditions
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine paired with smooth automatic transmission
- Advanced Drive-Assist Display for enhanced driver information
- Bluetooth hands-free phone system and text messaging assistant
- Heated seats for those chilly mornings
- RearView Monitor for easier parking and reversing
- SiriusXM satellite radio for endless entertainment options

Experience the quality and comfort of this Nissan Rogue for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed SUV!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Seating

Heated Seats

Power Options

Power Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Rearview monitor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
AM/FM/CD audio system with 127 mm (5.0") colour display
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Power windows with driver's one-touch auto-up/down feature
Power door locks with auto-locking feature and selective unlocking logic
5" centre colour display
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$14,993

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

