2017 Nissan Rogue

This Nissan Rogue has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode.*These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Rogue the Envy of Onlookers*Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Nissan Rogue!
