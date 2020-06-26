2017 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA* TOP SL PLATINUM RESERVE TRIM LEVEL WITH ONLY 48,000KM`S* Includes the Reserve Package`s stitched leather dash pad and quilted premium leather upholstery! Plus fully loaded with LCD display with factory navigation and multi-view rear camera as well as 360 degree view, power heated premium leather seats, Nissan`s safety features including blind spot warning, forward collision warning and emergency braking, satellite radio, massive panoramic sunroof, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, power lift-gate, dual climate control, upgraded Bose sound, fog lamps, remote keyless entry with push-button start, alloy wheels, remote USB ports, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $90 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-717-0838 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6071.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
