$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL PLATINUM RESERVE TOP MODEL - ARRIVING SOON

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL PLATINUM RESERVE TOP MODEL - ARRIVING SOON

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5254880
  • Stock #: 791408
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC791408
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA* TOP SL PLATINUM RESERVE TRIM LEVEL WITH ONLY 48,000KM`S* Includes the Reserve Package`s stitched leather dash pad and quilted premium leather upholstery! Plus fully loaded with LCD display with factory navigation and multi-view rear camera as well as 360 degree view, power heated premium leather seats, Nissan`s safety features including blind spot warning, forward collision warning and emergency braking, satellite radio, massive panoramic sunroof, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, power lift-gate, dual climate control, upgraded Bose sound, fog lamps, remote keyless entry with push-button start, alloy wheels, remote USB ports, All-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more! Payments start as low as $90 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-717-0838 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6071.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-XXXX

204-831-5005

