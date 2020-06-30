Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

57,000 KM

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

*HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - SATELLITE RADIO*

2017 Nissan Rogue

*HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - SATELLITE RADIO*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  Listing ID: 5337833
  Stock #: 823452
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT4HC823452

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 823452
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - LOW KM`S* This well equipped SUV includes voice activated Bluetooth, LCD touchscreen display with rear-view camera, satellite radio, heated seats, remote keyless entry, traction control, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, adjustable Drive mode, LED running lights and taillights, remote USB ports and more! Payments start as low as $60 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-717-0838 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4048.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
tinted windows
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Privacy Glass
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-XXXX

204-831-5005

