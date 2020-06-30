Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

70,900 KM

Details Description Features

$21,570

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,570

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD*Twin panel Moon Roof/Heated Seats*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD*Twin panel Moon Roof/Heated Seats*

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5348606
  • Stock #: F36HY8
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC842385
Sale Price

$21,570

+ taxes & licensing

70,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Twin panel Moon Roof, Bluetooth, Heated Seat's, And Ultra Low Payments! Do Not Miss This Affordable SUV. Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Twin panel Moon Roof
Heated Front Seats
Rear Back Up Camera
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Low Kilometres
Locally Traded
2 Set's Of keys


Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

