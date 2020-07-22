2017 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - ONLY 33,000 KM`S - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* This extra clean low km SUV includes LCD display with rear-view camera, power heated seats, blind spot detection, satellite radio, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, fog lamps, keyless entry with push-button and remote start, alloy wheels, remote USB ports and more! Payments start as low as $70 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4721.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
