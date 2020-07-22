Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV *HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - REAR CAMERA*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV *HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - REAR CAMERA*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 5643483
  2. 5643483
  3. 5643483
  4. 5643483
  5. 5643483
  6. 5643483
  7. 5643483
  8. 5643483
  9. 5643483
  10. 5643483
  11. 5643483
  12. 5643483
  13. 5643483
  14. 5643483
  15. 5643483
  16. 5643483
  17. 5643483
  18. 5643483
  19. 5643483
  20. 5643483
  21. 5643483
  22. 5643483
  23. 5643483
  24. 5643483
  25. 5643483
  26. 5643483
  27. 5643483
  28. 5643483
  29. 5643483
  30. 5643483
  31. 5643483
Contact Seller

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5643483
  • Stock #: 850671
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT8HC850671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 850671
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - ONLY 33,000 KM`S - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* This extra clean low km SUV includes LCD display with rear-view camera, power heated seats, blind spot detection, satellite radio, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, fog lamps, keyless entry with push-button and remote start, alloy wheels, remote USB ports and more! Payments start as low as $70 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4721.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2017 Subaru XV Cross...
 39,000 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper Har...
 25,000 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback ...
 35,000 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory