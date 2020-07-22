Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

38,061 KM

Details Description Features

$24,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD Tech PKG, Navigation around view camera remote starter

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD Tech PKG, Navigation around view camera remote starter

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 5678979
  2. 5678979
  3. 5678979
  4. 5678979
  5. 5678979
  6. 5678979
  7. 5678979
  8. 5678979
  9. 5678979
  10. 5678979
Contact Seller

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

38,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5678979
  • Stock #: F3JR11
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC831992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3JR11
  • Mileage 38,061 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
Local Lease Return
All Wheel Drive
Low Mileage
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Heated Seats

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 148,482 KM
$13,994 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SL...
 49,483 KM
$29,997 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 38,119 KM
$25,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory