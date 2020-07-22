2017 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start Front seatback pockets Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Additional Features Heated Leather Steering Wheel Overhead sunglasses storage Cargo tie-down hooks Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mood lighting Tilt & telescoping steering column Intermittent rear window wiper Front center console In-cabin microfilter Power Panoramic Moonroof SIRIUSXM Traffic Sirius XM Satellite Radio Blind spot warning POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS Overhead LED map lights Siri Eyes Free Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats Moving Object Detection Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob Motion-Activated Power Liftgate Three 12-volt DC power outlets Advanced drive-assist display Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors Rear passenger air conditioning vents Integrated key with remote keyless entry Nissan Connect with Navigation and Mobile Apps Nissan Navigation System with Voice Guidance Variable intermittent flat-blade windshield wipers Four cup holders Four bottle holders Divide-N-Hide Cargo System 6-way power driver's seat with power lumbar 4-way manual front-passenger’s seat EZ FLEX Seating System with 2nd-row split folding/sliding/reclining bench seat with pass-through 7" Colour Touch-Screen Display AwroundView Monitor Safety Shield Technologies ~ Rear Cross Traffic Alert MOONROOF & TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE INCLUDES ~

