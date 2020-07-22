Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

93,150 KM

Details Description Features

$21,897

+ tax & licensing
$21,897

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV TECH Navigation, Around view Cameras,Remote Starter

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV TECH Navigation, Around view Cameras,Remote Starter

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$21,897

+ taxes & licensing

93,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5678982
  Stock #: F3AJW3
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC768361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AJW3
  • Mileage 93,150 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Front seatback pockets
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Overhead sunglasses storage
Cargo tie-down hooks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mood lighting
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Intermittent rear window wiper
Front center console
In-cabin microfilter
Power Panoramic Moonroof
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Blind spot warning
POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS
Overhead LED map lights
Siri Eyes Free
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats
Moving Object Detection
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
Motion-Activated Power Liftgate
Three 12-volt DC power outlets
Advanced drive-assist display
Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear passenger air conditioning vents
Integrated key with remote keyless entry
Nissan Connect with Navigation and Mobile Apps
Nissan Navigation System with Voice Guidance
Variable intermittent flat-blade windshield wipers
Four cup holders
Four bottle holders
Divide-N-Hide Cargo System
6-way power driver's seat with power lumbar
4-way manual front-passenger’s seat
EZ FLEX Seating System with 2nd-row split folding/sliding/reclining bench seat with pass-through
7" Colour Touch-Screen Display
AwroundView Monitor
Safety Shield Technologies ~ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
MOONROOF & TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE INCLUDES ~

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

