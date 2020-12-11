Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

102,000 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6358154
  Stock #: F3R4YB
  VIN: 5N1AT2MVXHC803806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R4YB
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

