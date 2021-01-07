Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

56,931 KM

Details Description Features

$24,791

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,791

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum Reserve Accident Free, Navigation, Leather, Moonroof, 360 Camera's

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum Reserve Accident Free, Navigation, Leather, Moonroof, 360 Camera's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6597049
  2. 6597049
  3. 6597049
  4. 6597049
  5. 6597049
  6. 6597049
  7. 6597049
  8. 6597049
  9. 6597049
  10. 6597049
  11. 6597049
  12. 6597049
  13. 6597049
  14. 6597049
  15. 6597049
  16. 6597049
  17. 6597049
  18. 6597049
  19. 6597049
  20. 6597049
  21. 6597049
  22. 6597049
  23. 6597049
  24. 6597049
  25. 6597049
  26. 6597049
  27. 6597049
  28. 6597049
  29. 6597049
  30. 6597049
  31. 6597049
  32. 6597049
  33. 6597049
Contact Seller
Sale

$24,791

+ taxes & licensing

56,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6597049
  • Stock #: F3T5CE
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC787671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Reserve
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3T5CE
  • Mileage 56,931 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- NO CHARGE 24MO/32KM Oil Change Plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 7684 kilometers below market average!

2017 Nissan Rogue SL 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD

360 Camera's, All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Detection, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 9 Speaker Bose Audio System, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic dual temperature control, Brake assist, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & powered door mirrors, Power memory driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel.

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2020 Nissan Pathfind...
 10,701 KM
$34,762 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano S...
 58,221 KM
$28,972 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 36,195 KM
$19,892 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory