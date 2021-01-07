Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

99,165 KM

$21,791

+ tax & licensing
$21,791

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum Reserve Leather, Moonroof, 360 Camera's, Remote Start, Navgation

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum Reserve Leather, Moonroof, 360 Camera's, Remote Start, Navgation

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$21,791

+ taxes & licensing

99,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6597070
  Stock #: F3UE1U
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC768102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palatial Ruby Metallic
  • Interior Colour Reserve
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,165 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- NO CHARGE 24MO/32KM Oil Change Plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Ignition
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
AM/FM/CD Audio System
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Advanced drive-assist display
Hands-free text messaging assistant
12-volt DC power outlets (two)
Cruise control with wheel-mounted controls
NISSAN NAVIGATION SYSTEM with 7" color touch-screen display and voice recognition
Bose premium audio system with AM/FM/CD and 5" colour display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

