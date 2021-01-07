2017 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Push Button Ignition Bluetooth hands-free phone system SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio AM/FM/CD Audio System 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat Advanced drive-assist display Hands-free text messaging assistant 12-volt DC power outlets (two) Cruise control with wheel-mounted controls NISSAN NAVIGATION SYSTEM with 7" color touch-screen display and voice recognition Bose premium audio system with AM/FM/CD and 5" colour display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.