Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

71,265 KM

Details Description Features

$23,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV Tech PKG Accident Free, Moonroof, Navigation, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV Tech PKG Accident Free, Moonroof, Navigation, Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 7078318
  2. 7078318
  3. 7078318
  4. 7078318
  5. 7078318
  6. 7078318
  7. 7078318
  8. 7078318
  9. 7078318
  10. 7078318
  11. 7078318
  12. 7078318
  13. 7078318
  14. 7078318
  15. 7078318
  16. 7078318
  17. 7078318
  18. 7078318
  19. 7078318
  20. 7078318
  21. 7078318
  22. 7078318
  23. 7078318
  24. 7078318
  25. 7078318
  26. 7078318
  27. 7078318
  28. 7078318
  29. 7078318
  30. 7078318
Contact Seller
Sale

$23,491

+ taxes & licensing

71,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7078318
  • Stock #: F3Y9CY
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC844650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3Y9CY
  • Mileage 71,265 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 7,032 KM
$29,492 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra S...
 94,405 KM
$13,992 + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti QX60 A...
 41,807 KM
$35,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory