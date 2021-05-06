2017 Nissan Rogue

Sale $21,491 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 5 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7078330

7078330 Stock #: F3YD76

F3YD76 VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC895444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3YD76

Mileage 57,510 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System 5" centre colour display USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.