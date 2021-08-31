Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

52,277 KM

Details Description Features

$24,491

+ tax & licensing
$24,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Auto Headlights

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Auto Headlights

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$24,491

+ taxes & licensing

52,277KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7668175
  • Stock #: F46UT5
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5HC801963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F46UT5
  • Mileage 52,277 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance


We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Odometer is 19727 kilometers below market average!

2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Auto Headlights 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD Caspian Blue

AWD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers & SiriusXM, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Heated front seats, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack
Audio Aux Input
Gasoline Fuel System
5" centre colour display
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

