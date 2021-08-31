Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

69,382 KM

Details Description Features

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum PKG AWD, Nav, Memory seats, 360 camera, Leather

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum PKG AWD, Nav, Memory seats, 360 camera, Leather

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

69,382KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7684504
  Stock #: F46267
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV6HC856213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,382 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance


We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum PKG AWD, Nav, Memory seats, 360 camera 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD Magnetic Black

AWD, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers, AroundView Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect w/Navigation & SiriusXM, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack
Gasoline Fuel System
5" centre colour display
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

