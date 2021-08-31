2017 Nissan Rogue

Sale $23,492 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 6 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7752489

7752489 Stock #: F4778U

F4778U VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC894908

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 69,614 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack 5" centre colour display USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.