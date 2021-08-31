Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

69,614 KM

Details Description Features

$23,492

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV Moonroof, AWD, Bluetooth, Back up camera

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

69,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7752489
  • Stock #: F4778U
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC894908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,614 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 2617 kilometers below market average!

2017 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof, AWD, Bluetooth, Back up camera 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD Magnetic Black

AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack
5" centre colour display
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

