Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

44,029 KM

Details Description Features

$24,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD, Bluetooth, Blind spot warning, Accident free

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD, Bluetooth, Blind spot warning, Accident free

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 7776915
  2. 7776915
  3. 7776915
  4. 7776915
  5. 7776915
  6. 7776915
  7. 7776915
  8. 7776915
  9. 7776915
  10. 7776915
  11. 7776915
  12. 7776915
  13. 7776915
  14. 7776915
  15. 7776915
  16. 7776915
  17. 7776915
  18. 7776915
  19. 7776915
  20. 7776915
  21. 7776915
  22. 7776915
  23. 7776915
  24. 7776915
  25. 7776915
  26. 7776915
  27. 7776915
Contact Seller
Sale

$24,491

+ taxes & licensing

44,029KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7776915
  • Stock #: F4779R
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC863272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,029 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 28665 kilometers below market average!

2017 Nissan Rogue SV Bluetooth, Blind spot warning, Accident free 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD Magnetic Black

AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack
5" centre colour display
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 105,010 KM
$14,993 + tax & lic
2021 Infiniti Q60 Lu...
 8,826 KM
$54,991 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra S...
 49,823 KM
$17,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory