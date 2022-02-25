Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

69,463 KM

Details Description Features

$29,491

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SL Platinum AWD, Nav, Bluetooth, 360 Camera, Memory seats

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

69,463KM
Used
  • Stock #: F4E6A8
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC742451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armor with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance


We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Nav, 360 Camera, Memory seats 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD Pearl White

AWD, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic Dual temperature control, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM, NissanConnect w/Navigation & SiriusXM, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM Audio System, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Vehicle Features

