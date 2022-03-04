Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

94,000 KM

Details

$25,480

+ tax & licensing
$25,480

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV ***NEW ARRIVAL***

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV ***NEW ARRIVAL***

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$25,480

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8601815
  Stock #: WC22083
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV7HC795129

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # WC22083
  Mileage 94,000 KM

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

