Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

137,727 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8710913
  2. 8710913
  3. 8710913
  4. 8710913
  5. 8710913
  6. 8710913
  7. 8710913
  8. 8710913
  9. 8710913
  10. 8710913
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8710913
  • Stock #: 22255
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC780488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Glacier White]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22255
  • Mileage 137,727 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2013 GMC Yukon Denali
 168,371 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 75,619 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 80,374 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory