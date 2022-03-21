2017 Nissan Rogue

Sale $24,992 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 4 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8921575

8921575 Stock #: F4NBUE

F4NBUE VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC743617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 71,480 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Audio Aux Input

