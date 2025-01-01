Menu
Bluetooth | AUX Input | TPMS Discover the perfect balance of reliability and efficiency with this 2017 Nissan Sentra S! With its accident-free history and low mileage, this sedan offers peace of mind for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Key Features: - Accident-free record - Low mileage at just 59,991 km - Fuel-efficient 1.8L engine - Comfortable seating for 5 passengers - Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity - 7 color touch screen with HD/SAT audio system - Front-wheel drive with brake actuated limited slip differential - 60-40 folding rear seats for added versatility Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or simply reach out for more information. Visit us online at www.birchwoodnissan.ca or stop by our dealership to see this Sentra in person. Your perfect ride is just a click or call away! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2017 Nissan Sentra

59,991 KM

$14,992

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

S Accident Free | Low KMS

2017 Nissan Sentra

S Accident Free | Low KMS

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Used
59,991KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP3HL654348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6EJAR
  • Mileage 59,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth | AUX Input | TPMS
Discover the perfect balance of reliability and efficiency with this 2017 Nissan Sentra S! With its accident-free history and low mileage, this sedan offers peace of mind for your daily commute or weekend adventures.

Key Features:
- Accident-free record
- Low mileage at just 59,991 km
- Fuel-efficient 1.8L engine
- Comfortable seating for 5 passengers
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- 7" color touch screen with HD/SAT audio system
- Front-wheel drive with brake actuated limited slip differential
- 60-40 folding rear seats for added versatility

Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or simply reach out for more information. Visit us online at www.birchwoodnissan.ca or stop by our dealership to see this Sentra in person. Your perfect ride is just a click or call away!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

