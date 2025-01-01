$14,992+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
S Accident Free | Low KMS
2017 Nissan Sentra
S Accident Free | Low KMS
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$14,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6EJAR
- Mileage 59,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth | AUX Input | TPMS
Discover the perfect balance of reliability and efficiency with this 2017 Nissan Sentra S! With its accident-free history and low mileage, this sedan offers peace of mind for your daily commute or weekend adventures.
Key Features:
- Accident-free record
- Low mileage at just 59,991 km
- Fuel-efficient 1.8L engine
- Comfortable seating for 5 passengers
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- 7" color touch screen with HD/SAT audio system
- Front-wheel drive with brake actuated limited slip differential
- 60-40 folding rear seats for added versatility
Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or simply reach out for more information. Visit us online at www.birchwoodnissan.ca or stop by our dealership to see this Sentra in person. Your perfect ride is just a click or call away!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Security
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3490