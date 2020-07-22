Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV *HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - SUNROOF*

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV *HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - SUNROOF*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  Listing ID: 5407487
  Stock #: 687193
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP0HL687193

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 687193
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Well equipped with options that include a power sunroof, heated seats, LCD display with rear-view camera, satellite radio, voice activated Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, Intelligent Key remote entry with push-button start, cruise control, traction control, adjustable Sport mode, ECO mode, remote USB ports, alloy wheels and more! Payments start as low as $50 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $3403.37 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

