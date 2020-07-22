2017 Nissan Sentra

+ taxes & licensing
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Well equipped with options that include a power sunroof, heated seats, LCD display with rear-view camera, satellite radio, voice activated Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, Intelligent Key remote entry with push-button start, cruise control, traction control, adjustable Sport mode, ECO mode, remote USB ports, alloy wheels and more! Payments start as low as $50 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $3403.37 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
