2017 Nissan Sentra

Sale $14,491 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 6 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6709802

6709802 Stock #: F3UU9W

F3UU9W VIN: 3N1AB7AP3HL654348

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3UU9W

Mileage 22,671 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Cloth Interior Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.