2017 Nissan Sentra

22,671 KM

S Accident Free, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Auto Headlights

S Accident Free, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Auto Headlights

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

22,671KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6709802
  • Stock #: F3UU9W
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3HL654348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UU9W
  • Mileage 22,671 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

