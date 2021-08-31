2017 Nissan Sentra

Sale $15,992 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 5 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7829403

7829403 Stock #: F48NA5

F48NA5 VIN: 3N1AB7AP3HL671053

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F48NA5

Mileage 48,591 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank 3.52 AXLE RATIO 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P205/55R16 AS Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.