2017 Nissan Sentra

112,496 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

S* Heated Seats/Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/SXM

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

112,496KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8496390
  • Stock #: 25190a
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5HL680823

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,496 KM

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, PROXIMITY KEY ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** EFFICIENT, ECONOMICAL and RELIABLE come and see the 2017 Nissan Sentra S. Nicely equipped with REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, PROXIMITY KEY, air conditioning, automatic transmission, power locks, power windows and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

1-866-715-3215
