2017 Nissan Sentra
SR Turbo Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Bluetooth | Heated Seats
Location
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Sale
10,860KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8621564
- Stock #: F4JCDG
- VIN: 3N1CB7AP3HY218255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 10,860 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L Direct Injection Gas (DIGTM) Turbo
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Rearview monitor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
60/40 split fold-down rear seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Leather Appointed Seats
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Tilt and telescoping steering column
Sport Interior Trim
Advanced drive-assist display
Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition
6-way power driver's seat with 2-way power lumbar
370Z inspired leather wrapped steering wheel
LED mood lighting
Power sliding glass moonroof with tilt feature
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
illuminated steering-wheel audio controls
5" colour display and rearview monitor
streaming audio via
