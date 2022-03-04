2017 Nissan Sentra

Sale $18,991 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 8 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8621564

8621564 Stock #: F4JCDG

F4JCDG VIN: 3N1CB7AP3HY218255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # F4JCDG

Mileage 10,860 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.6L Direct Injection Gas (DIGTM) Turbo Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Rearview monitor Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid antenna Bluetooth hands-free phone system Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats 60/40 split fold-down rear seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Leather Appointed Seats Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Tilt and telescoping steering column Sport Interior Trim Advanced drive-assist display Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition 6-way power driver's seat with 2-way power lumbar 370Z inspired leather wrapped steering wheel LED mood lighting Power sliding glass moonroof with tilt feature Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices illuminated steering-wheel audio controls 5" colour display and rearview monitor streaming audio via

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.