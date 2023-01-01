Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

92,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

$18,995 + tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9488076
  • Stock #: 5931B
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9HL690478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Mileage 92,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Red 2017 Nissan Sentra FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Owners comment positively on Sentras roomy-for-its-size cabin, upscale feature content, a solid and sturdy drive, good ride quality, and low noise levels. By most accounts, including some from your correspondent, this generation of Sentra appealed strongly in how it drives and feels like a bigger car. Audiophiles enjoyed the up-level Bose stereo system, and driving enthusiasts appreciated the availability of a manual transmission, even on higher-grade units. Mileage is also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

