2017 Nissan Sentra
92,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9488076
- Stock #: 5931B
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP9HL690478
- Exterior Colour Red
- Mileage 92,700 KM
Red 2017 Nissan Sentra FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Owners comment positively on Sentras roomy-for-its-size cabin, upscale feature content, a solid and sturdy drive, good ride quality, and low noise levels. By most accounts, including some from your correspondent, this generation of Sentra appealed strongly in how it drives and feels like a bigger car. Audiophiles enjoyed the up-level Bose stereo system, and driving enthusiasts appreciated the availability of a manual transmission, even on higher-grade units. Mileage is also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Driver Side Airbag
