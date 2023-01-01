$35,992+ tax & licensing
$35,992
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Nissan
204-261-3490
2017 Nissan Titan
Platinum Reserve 4WD | Heated/Cooling seats | Leather
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$35,992
+ taxes & licensing
102,993KM
Used
- Stock #: F57DD8
- VIN: 1N6AA1E5XHN528197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 102,993 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
2.937 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.6L V8
2 Skid Plates
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
GVWR: 3,311 kgs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
624.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW
Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 20" x 8" Dark Chrome Clad
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Pwr lumbar
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System -inc: streaming audio
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Air-Conditioned Front Captain's Seats(Heat & Cool) -inc: driver 8-way power, power lumbar, passenger 4-way power and memory function
Safety
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Around View Monitor Front Camera
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Convenience
Clock
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
350w Regular Amplifier
Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio w/12 Speakers
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
SEATS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Bluetooth controls
Window
power sliding rear
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
3-passenger -inc: 10-way pwr seat adjusters
heated front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split bench
pwr recline
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
2-position driver memory & outboard head restraints
Tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: Active ECO fuel economy switch
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8