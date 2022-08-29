2017 Nissan Titan

Sale $43,991 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 5 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9275476

9275476 Stock #: F4EPXD

F4EPXD VIN: 1N6BA1F41HN520564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour METALLIC BLACK

Interior Colour Black/Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4EPXD

Mileage 79,514 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Pickup Cargo Box Lights Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel 3.916 Axle Ratio 63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter MP3 Cloth Interior RDS USB ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag AUX Air Bag-Passenger Sensor single CD Split Front Bench Seats USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Radio: NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps -inc: 5" colour display streaming audio via Bluetooth and hands-free text messaging assistant

