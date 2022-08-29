$43,991+ tax & licensing
204-261-3490
2017 Nissan Titan
Platinum Reserve Diesel | 4WD | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$43,991
- Listing ID: 9275476
- Stock #: F4EPXD
- VIN: 1N6BA1F41HN520564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METALLIC BLACK
- Interior Colour Black/Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,514 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- 4WD
- Automatic Dual temperature control
- Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System
- Fully automatic headlights
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Navigation System
- Power memory driver seat
- Premium Leather Seats
- Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio w/12 Speakers
- Steering wheel memory
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report
At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
