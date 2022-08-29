Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

79,514 KM

Details Description Features

$43,991

+ tax & licensing
$43,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

Platinum Reserve Diesel | 4WD | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats

2017 Nissan Titan

Platinum Reserve Diesel | 4WD | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

79,514KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9275476
  • Stock #: F4EPXD
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F41HN520564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour METALLIC BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black/Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4EPXD
  • Mileage 79,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- 4WD
- Automatic Dual temperature control
- Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System
- Fully automatic headlights
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Navigation System
- Power memory driver seat
- Premium Leather Seats
- Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio w/12 Speakers
- Steering wheel memory
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel
3.916 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Power Locks
am/fm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
MP3
Cloth Interior
RDS
USB
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
AUX
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
single CD
Split Front Bench Seats
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Radio: NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps -inc: 5" colour display
streaming audio via Bluetooth and hands-free text messaging assistant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

