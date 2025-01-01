Menu
Account
Sign In
Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2017 Nissan Versa Note SR! This vibrant Cayenne Red Metallic hatchback is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. - Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving - Fuel-efficient 1.6L engine, ideal for urban and highway travel - Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers - Eye-catching Cayenne Red Metallic exterior - Practical hatchback design for versatile cargo space - Front-wheel drive for reliable handling - Well-maintained with 143,509 km on the odometer Experience the Versa Notes nimble performance and practicality for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options that suit your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a stylish and efficient compact car! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2017 Nissan Versa

143,509 KM

Details Description Features

$10,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SR Locally Owned | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle
13071469

2017 Nissan Versa

Note SR Locally Owned | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 13071469
  2. 13071469
Contact Seller

$10,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,509KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP9HL366544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2017 Nissan Versa Note SR! This vibrant Cayenne Red Metallic hatchback is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures.

- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Fuel-efficient 1.6L engine, ideal for urban and highway travel
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Eye-catching Cayenne Red Metallic exterior
- Practical hatchback design for versatile cargo space
- Front-wheel drive for reliable handling
- Well-maintained with 143,509 km on the odometer

Experience the Versa Note's nimble performance and practicality for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options that suit your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a stylish and efficient compact car!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Interior

Trip Computer
Floor mats

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS 1 OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS 1 OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE 11,420 KM $27,992 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Nissan Rogue SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 34,353 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Infiniti QX80 SENSORY Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Infiniti QX80 SENSORY Accident Free 11,970 KM $99,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Nissan Versa