$10,992+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa
Note SR Locally Owned | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$10,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 143,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2017 Nissan Versa Note SR! This vibrant Cayenne Red Metallic hatchback is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures.
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Fuel-efficient 1.6L engine, ideal for urban and highway travel
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Eye-catching Cayenne Red Metallic exterior
- Practical hatchback design for versatile cargo space
- Front-wheel drive for reliable handling
- Well-maintained with 143,509 km on the odometer
Experience the Versa Note's nimble performance and practicality for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to answer your questions and help you explore financing options that suit your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a stylish and efficient compact car!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features
