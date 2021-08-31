Menu
2017 Nissan Versa

17,473 KM

Details Description Features

$17,993

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

SR* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/Satellite Radio

SR* Bluetooth/Heated Seats/Satellite Radio

Location

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

17,473KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7795359
  • Stock #: 25200
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP0HL373690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,473 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, ONLY 17,473 km * BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Looking for something FUN, SPORTY, ECONOMICAL and EQUALLY FUNCTIONAL? Come and see this 2017 Nissan Versa Note SR! Equipped with features such as BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, automatic transmission, air conditioning & more. Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

