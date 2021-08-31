2017 Nissan Versa

Sale $15,791 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 9 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7812600

7812600 Stock #: F485TN

F485TN VIN: 3N1CE2CP3HL371402

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 54,945 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.75 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: transmission position indicator and silver accents on shift knob and shifter surround Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: P195/55R16 AS Wheels: 16" Sport Alloy Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Interior Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear centre armrest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat, driver's seat lifter and seat armrest Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Audio Aux Input Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.