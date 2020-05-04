Menu
2017 Polaris 850 Switchback Assault 144

2017 Polaris 850 Switchback Assault 144

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 850KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959975
  • Stock #: ASSAULT144
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Snowmobile

Financing available! Unit located off site, please make appointment for viewing. Check out this like new 2017 Polaris Assault 144 800! Ultra low miles, approximately 850 miles. Polaris' new Axys chassis revolutionized the industry, and this Assault has all the trimmings to put a smile on your face. Details: 1.35" track Factory LED lighting package (ultra bright) GGB Mountain Can New carbides 850 miles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

